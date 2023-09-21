Obituary and funeral service: Noah Alexander Shaw, 22, of Lawrenceville

Noah Alexander Shaw, age 22 of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 24, 2023, in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, with Rev. Tommy Scoggins officiating. Burial will follow at Social Circle City Cemetery, Lakewood Drive, Social Circle.

Noah was a graduate of Central Gwinnett High School Class of 2019 and employed by Breda Pest Management. He is survived by his mother, Teresa (Tracy) Walters, Lawrenceville, GA; father, Kevin (Tonya) Shaw, Monroe, GA; sister, Karman Shaw, Lawrenceville, GA; brother, Blake Shaw, Lawrenceville, GA; fiancé, Cheyenne Coleman, Lawrenceville, GA; paternal grandparents, Allen & Nancy Shaw, Lawrenceville, GA; maternal grandparents, Phil & Jane Williams, Thomson, GA; aunt, Rebecca (Bobby) Wilder, Milledgeville, GA; uncles, Chris (Tracy) Shaw, Monroe, GA; Brian (Deanna) Shaw, Flowery Branch, GA; and Josh (Melanie) Shaw, Dawsonville, GA.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com <http://www.stewartfh.com>.

