Obituary and funeral service: Noah Wilder, 17, of Loganville

Noah Wilder, age 17 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Sammy Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.

Noah was preceded in death by his father, Paul Hampton Wilder, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Leah L. Eller of Clewiston, FL; sister, Alexis Wilder of Monroe, GA; grandmother, Diana “Granny D” Eller of Loganville, GA; grandparents, Bill and Deborah Riggins of Augusta, GA; cousins, Landon Phillips and Levi Phillips; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alexis Wilder. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466.1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Noah Wilder please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

