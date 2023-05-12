Obituary and funeral service: Odell Roberts, 84, of Monroe

Odell Roberts, age 84 of Monroe, GA passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Joe Hughes will officiate. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe, GA 30656.

Odell retired from the City of Monroe and was a Veteran of the United States Army where he served his country honorably. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bennie (Scoggins) Roberts; spouse, Nancy Faye (Snipes) Roberts; sisters, Willie Mae Miller, Louise Daniel, Lois Hoyt, Berta Daniel; brothers, Hoyt Roberts, Ernest Roberts, John Wess Roberts, Lanier Roberts, Jimmy Roberts. Odell is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Danny Huff of Monroe; grandchildren, Caitlin (Christian) Back and Tanner Huff; sister, Rosie Nell Edmondson of Jackson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 13, 2023 prior to the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.