Obituary and funeral service of former Loganville City Councilwoman: Frances Regina ‘Jean’ Hall of Loganville

Frances Regina Hall, affectionately known as Jean, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on October 28, 2021 after an extended illness. Her spouse of 68 years, Junior Hall, was by her side.

Jean was a devoted Christian mother to Steve (Ann), Stan (Janel) and grandmother to Gabriella, Stan’s daughter. She served many youth programs at Youth Baptist Church. She lifted her voice in praise as a member of the church choir at Loganville Methodist Church. Her home was always open to the boys’ friends after school and after church, who affectionately called her “mama Jean.”

Jean is survived by her sister, Mrs. Mae Johnson and considered Mae’s children her own. She was a mentor to Toni Cash in her youth, and loved her favorite dog, Gracie. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Stella and James “Mass” Martin, as well as several brothers and sisters, Tony and Perry Martin, Lois Prater, Grace Barnes and Hilda Lunsford.

Jean was a hairdresser for almost 50 years in the Loganville community. Owning her own business, she was very civic minded. She served on the Loganville City Council under the first woman mayor, Renee Unterman. The two women would become lifelong friends above and beyond their political careers. In recognition of her devotion to the city, a street was dedicated in her honor. The family deeply appreciates the loving care given by Longleaf Hospice and those wishing to remember her may send a memorial to them at Longleaf Hospice, 1160 Monticello St. SW, Suite 200, Covington, GA 30014.

The family will have a visitation from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com. “Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil…Her children arise up, and call her blessed…” Quotes from Proverbs 31.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.