Obituary and funeral service: Ola Mae James, 80, of Loganville

Ola Mae James, age 80 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Jimmy Lee officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM.

Ola Mae was a member of True Gospel Baptist Church and previously worked in the bakery of Wal-Mart. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clifford James Coursey; and parents, Fred and Clara Mae (Swann) Gattes. Surviving are her sons and daughter-in-law , James and Lynnet Coursey of Comer and Jerry Coursey of Snellville; sister, Patricia Sykes of Douglasville; grandson and wife, C.J. and Jessica Coursey of Monroe; great grandchild, Addie Coursey; numerous family and friends.

