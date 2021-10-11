Obituary and funeral service: Olee McCart, 88, of Loganville

Olee McCart, age 88 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Glenn Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Olee was a member of Sharon Baptist Church and the Loganville Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia McCart; daughter, Susan Renee McCart; and parents, Carl and Ruby McCart. Surviving are his children and their spouses, Deborah Gleadall, Marty and B.J. McCart, Molly and John Deweese, all of Loganville; brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Shirley McCart of Rosebud; grandchildren, Tara and Michael Smith, Morgan and Micky White, Anna and Adam Westbrook, Daniel and Ally Deweese, Emma McCart and Austin Hill, and Payton Deweese, all of Loganville; great grandchild, Noah White.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Loganville Lions Club, P.O. Box 1431, Loganville, GA 30052.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Olee McCart please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.