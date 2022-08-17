Obituary and funeral service: Olin Felton Armistead, 81, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tributed to Olin Armistead

Olin Felton Armistead, I, age 81 of Monroe, passed away on August 13, 2022. He was born in Morgan County, GA on June 21, 1941 to the late Mary Lowe Armistead and the late John Armistead. Mr. Armistead was preceded in death by his wife, Marie McDonald Armistead; sister, Joyce Lemonds; brothers, John Lewis Armistead and Billy Armistead.

Surviving members of the family are, daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Durward Mattox; sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Linda Armistead, Olin and Lisa Armistead, II, Jeff and Cheryl Armistead; brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Syble Armistead; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Barry Peavy officiating. Interment will follow to Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.