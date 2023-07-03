Obituary and funeral service: Oscar M. ‘Skipper’ Brown, III, 78, of Loganville

Oscar M. “Skipper” Brown, III, age 78 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 3, 2023, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie Kendall and Ed Still officiating. A burial will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens in Loganville.

Skipper was a member of White Oak Hills Baptist Church in Decatur, GA. Skipper was a retired lineman for Local IBEW 84. He was a Mason and member of the Panthersville Lodge #543.

Skipper was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Marvin Brown, Jr. and Elsie Hilyer Brown. Skipper is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Gail (Johnson) Brown, Loganville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Belinda & Craig Hodges, Loganville, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Beau & Tina Brown, Covington, GA; grandchildren, Brittany & Brian Headspeth, Lindsey & Matt Triplett, Karlie & JC Bowman, Brooke & Jacob Joiner; great grandchildren, Madalynn, Graceyn, Saylor, Beau Walker, Brantley, and Luke; and brother and sister-in-law, Matt & Delisa Brown, Monticello, GA; and nephew, Matthew Brown, Monticello, GA.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 PM, Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466.1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.