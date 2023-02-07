Obituary and funeral service: Pallie Jane Hood Griffith, 78, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Pallie Griffith

Pallie Jane Hood Griffith, age 78 of Monroe, passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born in Walton County on August 18, 1944 to the late Pearlie Merars Hood and the late George Hood. She was preceded in death by her daughters, the late Cathy Griffith and the late Jana Lynn Hallbaker.

Surviving are husband, John Griffith; son and daughter in law, Jeff and Jennifer Griffith; sisters, Betty Lovin, Geneva Pittman, and Joann Harris; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday February 7th at 1:00 PM at Bible Baptist Church with the Rev. Greg Butler and the Jim McClain officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

