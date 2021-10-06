Obituary and funeral service: Pam Hudgins Alford, 64, of Monroe

If you were fortunate enough to know Pam Hudgins Alford, then you know how much she will be missed. She was born on July 23, 1957 and grew up in Monroe, GA. However she loved lake life so she settled at Lake Sinclair in Eatonton a few years ago.

Pam left this earth on her life’s mission to Heaven on Oct. 2, 2021. There will be a Celebration of Life for Pam at 3:00 on Sunday, October 10, at the vacant lot between 725 & 729 Walton Road, Monroe, GA 30656. Pam loved Georgia Football, so we ask that you wear Georgia colors and dress casual.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas & Lois Hudgins. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Ashly & Dustin Barber; her grandson, Dalton Barber; her partner, Tammy Bearden; and her brother Tommy Hudgins.



In lieu of flowers, there will be a box at the service for donations to her favorite local animal shelter. Or you could send donations to the Animal Rescue Association (https://www.arflife.org/) in Pam’s memory.

