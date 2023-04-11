Obituary and funeral service: Pastor Lonnie Lee Blackmon, 76, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Lonnie Blackmon

Pastor Lonnie Lee Blackmon was born in Monroe, Georgia on April 17, 1946, to loving parents, Jake Timothy Blackmon and Adell (Mamadell) Bradshaw Blackmon, who preceded him in death. On April 7, 2023, Pastor Lonnie entered Heaven’s Gates.

From 1965 to 1967, Lonnie proudly served his country in the United States Army. He had a passion for 18 wheelers and was a truck driver for almost 50 years.

Pastor Lonnie answered the call to preach God’s word on September 13, 1988. Since that time, he led several nursing home ministries and pastored three churches where he led many lives to Christ.

On June 29, 1968, Lonnie married the love of his life, Gladys Armistead Blackmon. They would have celebrated 55 years together this June.

Lonnie and Gladys had three beautiful daughters who were their pride and joy: Marsha Walden (Anthony), Victoria Jenkins (Keith) and Sheila Cornelius (Robbie).

Lonnie was the proud Papa of Amber Artega, Jessica Pate, Barry Bates, Jr. (BJ), Carol Walden, Dustin Lancaster, Cameron Jenkins, Casey Lancaster, Ryan Jenkins, Hannah Bates, Alexis Jenkins, Tori Cornelius, Brooke Jenkins, Chase Cornelius and Braden Cornelius. He was also the proud Papa of 12 great grandchildren.

Lonnie is also survived by his sisters Annabelle Spence, Faye Guthrie Witcher, brother Donald Blackmon (Sandra) and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Meadows Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Danny Sorrells and Pastor Buster Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe, GA.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.