Obituary and funeral service: Pastor Milton Lee Wood, Sr., 84, of Monroe

Milton Lee Wood, Sr, age 84 of Monroe, passed away on October 14, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1938 to the late Mossie Marie Scott Wood and the late William Lynn Wood. He was preceded in death by his daughter, the late Sadonna Wood Polhill.

Surviving are wife, Shirley Hales Wood; son and daughter in law, Lee Wood and Maria Luke; grandchildren, Timothy (Tim) Polhill, Shayla Marie Gonzalez, Jesse Wood; great grandchild, Leia Gonzalez.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday October 22nd at 2:00 PM at the Social Circle First Baptist Church with the Rev. Lee Wood, the Rev. Eric Suddeth, and the Rev. Mike Hardy officiating. In Lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the following:

You may preorder Milton’s last book to be published by the family. Please contact Lee Wood at (706) 537-4402 to place the order and make Payment. You may contribute in Milton’s honor to New Work Foundation to be used for church planting and replanting efforts. Please contact New Work Foundation at (770) 483-2776

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home, Inc.