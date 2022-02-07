Obituary and funeral service: Patricia Ann Conwell, 68, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute for Patricia Ann Conwell

Patricia Ann Conwell, born on September 4, 1953, passed peacefully in her home on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Pat was raised by her parents in Royston, GA along with her seven brothers. After marrying her husband, Larry, she moved to Monroe, GA where they raised their three children, Selena, Joshua, and Nicole. Pat worked at Westinghouse/ABB for ten years. She drove a school bus for Walton County Schools and retired after twenty years. During this time, she also managed a poultry farm at her home. Pat enjoyed family vacations at the beach and long weekend trips to the mountains.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Ramelle Dove and her younger brothers, Stevie and Keith Dove.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Conwell; daughter and son-in-law, Selena and Tim Boucher; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Carina Conwell; daughter, Nicole Conwell; grandchildren, Coby and Peyton Wilkerson; Camilla, Penelope, Amelia, and Olivia Conwell, and Faith Boucher; brothers and sisters-in-law, Edward and Caroline Dove, Stancel and Patsy Dove, Danny and Ann Dove, Jimmy and Denise Dove, Gary and Christy Dove; sister-in-law, Lori Dove and Lisa Dove; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Jerry and Sherry Conwell, Regina and Steve Baughcum.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday February 8th, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Walker Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeff Box officiating. In lieu of flowers please make the contributions to Walker Baptist Church, Crown Him King Fund, 1150 Good Hope Road, Monroe, GA 30655. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.