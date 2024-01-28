Obituary and funeral service: Patricia Ann ‘Dalton’ Thrasher, 83, of Loganville

Patricia Ann (Dalton) Thrasher, age 83 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Stehpen Morse and Minister Don Hardison officiating. Entombment will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens, 87 Scenic Highway S, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.

Patricia worked as a seamstress at Red Fox, Walton Clothes, and Oxford Industries. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Thrasher; son, Donald Thrasher; parents, James and Mary Dalton. Patricia is survived by her son, Dean (Barbara) Thrasher, grandchildren, Raymond Adam Thrasher and Jacob (Katy) Thrasher; great grandchildren, Addison Thrasher, Harper Thrasher, and Oliver Thrasher; nieces, Martha Staton and Betty Clay; nephew, Lamar Dalton; and great niece, Kim Brookshire.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466.1544. Flowers are accepted but memorials may also be made in memory of Patricia Thrasher to Shriners Hospital at https://shirnerschildrens.org or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

