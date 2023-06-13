Obituary and funeral service: Patricia Ann (Greenwood) Simmons, 88, of Loganville

Patricia Ann (Greenwood) Simmons, age 88 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date to be held at Grayson United Methodist Church in Grayson, Georgia.

Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, Kay Suzanne Simmons, parents, William and Ethel Greenwood; brother, William Ford Greenwood, and sister, Phyllis K. Secrest. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Walter Easley Simmons, Jr., Loganville, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Brent Simmons & June Townsend, Snellville, GA; and grandchild, Maggie Grace Yanyan Simmons. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Stewart Funeral Home.