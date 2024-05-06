Obituary and funeral service: Patricia Ann Jones, 58, of Loganville

Patricia Ann Jones, age 58 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, May 6, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Patricia worked in administration for Newton County DFCS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlotte Laudermilk, Allen Laudermilk and Ricky Evans. Patricia is survived by her significant other, Joseph George of Loganville, GA; children, Catrina and Rob Hill of Canton, GA, Jeffery and Natalie Wooten of Sharpsburg, GA, Emily Jones of Canton, GA; brothers, Allen Laudermilk and Alex Laudermilk; sister, Michelle Evans; 5 grandchildren; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

