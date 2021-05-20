Obituary and funeral service: Patricia Gail Sauers, 66, of Loganville

Patricia Sauers, Teetle, T.R., Tricia, Trish, Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, Daughter, Best Friend, Mother-in-Law, Confidant, Colleague; she was ours, and she knew you by the name of love. She passed on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She would tell you she both hated and craved chicken and dumplings, and her favorite scent was grandmother’s all-day-homemade-spaghetti. Her favorite sentiment was ‘comfy cozy.’ There was never a blanket in our home not designated the comfy cozy! She enjoyed backyard bird watching, gardening, and summers on the lake in the family boat. She grew up sun-kissed and water-drenched in Goulds, Florida. Her cousins and sisters made for the perfect childhood of climbing trees and skinned knees. Her smile was contagious and her character infectious. Everyone who knew her had a story to tell and fond memories of their time with her. She was hard-working and funny, with a friendly nature. She made a career out of dental assisting, working with Jennifer Dillon, DDS. She loved her job and her patients, and she considered her colleagues family; in turn, they considered her the same. She taught us it was such a wonderful thing to love.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Harrill. Loving and remembering her are her daughter, Jennifer Ray of Lilburn, GA; son and daughter-in-law, John and Alie Kraft of Augusta, GA; step-daughter, Jennifer Sauers of Merritt Island, FL; grandchildren, Madison Ray of Cartersville, GA, Ava Grahame of Lilburn, GA, Elizabeth Kraft of Augusta, GA, and Mary Kraft of Augusta, GA; father, Philip Harrill of Evergreen, CO; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jan and Bob Roney of Lawrenceville, GA and Susan and Daniel DeParle of Loganville, GA; numerous family and friends.

Services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 29th at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Patricia Gail Sauers please visit our Sympathy Store.

