Obituary and funeral service: Patricia Music, 58, of Oxford

Patricia Music, age 58 of Oxford, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Heil officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM prior to the service.

Patricia worked for H & R Block and was preceded in death by her father, Gene Roberts. She is survived by her husband, Chris Music of Oxford; son & daughter-in-law, Brandon and Jaime Brown of Monroe; daughter & son-in-law, Stephanie and Roy Nelms of Loganville; mother, Mary Roberts of Monroe; sister, Donna Sears of Monroe; brother & sister-in-law, Larry and Kim Roberts of Oxford; grandchildren, Dylan Nelms, Ryleigh Nelms, Brody Brown, Maddox Brown, and Ariella Music.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Service.