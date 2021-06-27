Obituary and funeral service: Patricia Yancey, 73, of Covington

Patricia Yancey, age 73 of Covington, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 27, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Dale Mauldin will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Grayson. Patricia worked for the U.S. Post Office in Lawrenceville for 22 years and was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Yancey; and parents, Steve and Gladys (Satterfield) White. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jerry Yancey; children, Amanda and Stacy Reed of Loganville, Candy and Scott Kelley of Monroe, Shane and Julie Yancey of Loganville; brothers, Steve and Jackie White of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jerry and Denese White of Statham; 12 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Extra Special People, 189 VFW Drive, Watkinsville, GA 30677; or Homestead Hospice, 1561 Lenru Road, Suite A, Bogart, GA 30622. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

