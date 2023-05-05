Obituary and funeral service: Patsy Juanita Westbrooks, 88, of Loganville

Patsy Juanita Westbrooks, aged 88 of Loganville GA, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.



The service to celebrate the life of Pasty Westbrooks will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 1:00PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel, Lawrenceville GA. Internment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville GA. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel from 3:00PM until 7:00PM.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.