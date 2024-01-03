Obituary and funeral service: Paul Anness, 80, of Monroe

Paul Anness, age 80 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, December 29, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 5, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Don Hardison and Rev. Adam Turner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Paul served his country honorably in the United States Army and was a member of Corinth Christian Church. He grew up in Georgetown, KY, making him a Kentucky Wildcats fan. Paul was also an avid golfer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Bertha (Lucas) Anness. Surviving are his loving wife, Regina Anness; two sons, Tony (Jill) and Stephen (Jodi); three grandchildren, Ian, Graham, and Elena; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

