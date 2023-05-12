Obituary and funeral service: Paul David White, Sr., 88, of Monroe

Paul David White, Sr., age 88 of Monroe, GA passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Canen officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Paul served his country honorably in the United States Army and was an Electronic Technician for Bristol Myers prior to retiring. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thurlo Kenward and Zena (Rainwater) White. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Tina White of Monroe; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Roxie White of Holly Springs, GA, Steven and Kim White of Irmo, SC; sister, Carolyn Gainey of North Myrtle, SC; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Paul’s memory to Loganville First United Methodist Church, 221 Main Street, Loganville, GA 30052. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.