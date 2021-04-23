Obituary and funeral service: Paul E. Grimm, 76, of Monroe

Paul E. Grimm, age 76 of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Corinth Memorial Gardens in Loganville. Pastor Jim Reavis will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:00 PM at the cemetery.

Mr. Grimm was born on February 21, 1945, in Newcomerstown, Ohio to the late Charles Enos Grimm and Florence Ethel Haines and had worked as a steel salesman with Sisken Steel. He was a member of Grayson United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Louise Ortt Grimm, in January of 2021.

Mr. Grimm is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Denise & Hank Griffith of Houston, TX; daughter, Nancy D. Turner of Monroe; grandchildren, Brittney Nash, Jacquelyn Nash, Steven Nash, Abigail Turner; great-grandchildren, Harper Nash, Brayden Nash, Emma Nash; siblings, Larry Haines of Brunswick, OH, Dale Grimm of Dayton, OH, Charles Grimm of OH, and Debbie Sakalaskas of OH. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia, 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.