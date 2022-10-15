Obituary and funeral service: Paul Hampton Wilder,Jr. 41, of Loganville

Paul Hampton Wilder, Jr., age 41 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Sammy Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

Paul grew up working with his father building furniture and cabinets. He was a member of the Local 72 Plumber and Pipefitters and loved being outdoors, camping and riding his motorcycle. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Paul Hampton Wilder, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife, Crystal Marie Wilder of Loganville, GA; son, Noah Wilder of FL; daughter, Alexis Wilder of Monroe, GA; mother and step-father, Deborah and William Riggins of Blythe, GA; sisters, Ronda Gresham of Oxford, GA and Mary Elizabeth Kemper of Covington, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Tonya and Cory Cox of Loganville, GA; cousins, Chris and April Phillips of Oxford, GA and Kim and Anthony Phillips of Monroe, GA; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Paul Hampton Wilder Jr. please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.