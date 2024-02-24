Obituary and funeral service: Paul Watson, 67, of Monroe

Click or tap on the link above for a digital tribute to Paul Watson

James Paul Watson, affectionately known as Paul, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024 in Monroe, Georgia. Paul was born in Bulldog Country on February 14, 1957. He was born to the late Robert Morris Watson and his beloved mother, Anne White Watson in Athens, Georgia.

A graduate of Lumpkin County High School, where Paul’s friends and teachers recognized his role as a natural leader, Paul was the captain of the football team. During high school Paul and his brothers spent a great deal of time on the campus of North Georgia College where his mother was dietitian. Starting college there, Paul already had created a kinship with the Chow Hall Crew and young men from the Kappa Chapter of Sigma Nu Fraternity. One of his most cherished honors was to be elected by his Sigma Nu brothers as Commander. Paul’s character and his leadership continued to grow as demonstrated by his unshakeable belief in brotherhood and honorable service. Paul graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and began his distinguished management career the next day. Paul never failed to prepare for, nor tackle the next challenge.

Paul tailored his impressive career in management to address a variety of industries he led, including Adidas USA, Polygram Records and Allied Digital. While at Polygram, he sky-rocketed his career and received the National Distributor of the Year Award four consecutive years from 1993-1996. Paul was goal driven, but never failed to motivate, and acknowledge the contributions of his peers and associates, many who have remained life-long friends.

Paul’s hobbies included his passion for golf, cheering for the Bulldogs and going to the beach with his family. He was also an adventurous cook and outstanding grill master. Paul’s gatherings, with friends and family, or brotherhood weekends, were often noted as legendary.

In 1997, Paul married the love of his life and his remarkable rock, Eleni Lea. Joy like no other was brought to Paul and Eleni’s life by the birth of twin sons, Richard and Michael. Paul was a devoted father and was immensely proud of his family and humbled by God’s grace being able to see both his brilliant sons graduate from college last year.

Paul is survived by his loving wife Eleni, and cherished sons Michael and Richard. He is also survived by his siblings, Carol Watson Dixon (Sam), Beth Watson Grindle and David Watson. Preceding him in death was his older brother Robert “Buddy” Watson, his sister-in-law, Shari Watson, his brother-in-law, Danny Grindle, and both his parents. His nieces and nephews will feel his absence as will a wide sphere of family and friends.

A funeral service and visitation will be held to celebrate Paul’s courageous and honorable life on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA. Visitation will be held from 12:00PM until 3:00 PM with the service to follow at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be given to the Anne White Watson Scholarship Fund #7947 through the University of North Georgia Foundation P.O. Box 1599 Dahlonega, GA. 30533

