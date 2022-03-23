Obituary and funeral service: Paula Guest Cooper, 79, of Monroe

Paula Guest Cooper, age 79, of Monroe, passed away on March 21, 2022. She was born on December 9, 1942 to the late Phillian Cross Guest and the late Melvin Guest. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late James Cooper.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Tara and Mark Polson, Jade Landis; son, Chris Picklesimer; sister, Maria Funk; brother, Bryan Guest; and 5 beloved grandchildren; Andrew Shoemaker, Alex Shoemaker, Laken Landis, Maggie Polson & Jessica (Josh) Huff.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Meadows Funeral Home.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.