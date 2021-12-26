Obituary and funeral service: Peggy Coe Still, 67, formerly of Good Hope

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Peggy Coe Still

Peggy Coe Still – Heaven gained a new Angel on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The family will receive visitors from 12 – 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Meadows Funeral Home. A service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Good Hope Christian Church Cemetery.

She was born May 30, 1954, in Monticello, GA to Curtis and Agnes Coe. Peggy married William “Danny” Still in Monroe, GA on May 20, 1972. Peggy and Danny built a life of 42 years of great, loving memories with their 3 daughters in Good Hope, GA where they owned a Poultry Farm. Their farm was heaven on earth for their 9 grandkids who adored going to Nanny’s.

In 2014, they sold their farm for a simpler life in Mountain City, GA. Their home was the gathering place for their family events. All those who knew mom, knew when you gathered, you would be meeting someone new as mom’s home was open to all that she talked to.

Peggy lived a life of full faith in the Lord where she ensured her children were always present at church. She and Danny led the Youth Group at Good Hope Christian church for many years. Over time, they shared their love for the Lord at other churches within Walton County. Most recently she and Danny attended Clayton Baptist Church in Clayton, GA.

Peggy and Danny were living in an Army Community as young newlyweds, where she discovered the love of crocheting. Her children never entered her house without leaving with something crocheted with much love.

Peggy is survived by her loving husband of forty-nine years, Danny; three daughters, Tina Johnson Barnes (husband Rick) of Clayton, GA, Diane Hoover (Greg Wooten) and Jenny Wofford (husband Bret); Sister, Linda Phillips Tallent, 9 grandchildren, Abby Abbott, McCord Johnson, Madison Farmer, Thomas Farmer, Lucy Hunter, Cody Wofford, C.J. Hoover, Steven Johnson and Kaylynn Johnson and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Agnes Coe; two brothers, Charles and Aubrey Coe, Brother-in-Law, Dahryl Phillips and Son-in-Law, Jeff Johnson.

In closing, there’s nothing greater than the love of your mama or the love of being a mama. Our mama’s legacy will live on through her family of daughters, grandchildren and husband.

