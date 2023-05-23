Obituary and funeral service: Peggy Joyce ‘Hawkes’ Hall, 82, of Monroe

Peggy Joyce (Hawkes) Hall, age 82 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 25, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at Colbert Cemetery, Joe Barton Drive, Colbert, GA.

Peggy retired from the State of Georgia Department of Audits. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loyce Hall; son, Eddie Hall; parents, George and Ruth Hawkes; and brother, Chandler Hawkes. Peggy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Kimberly Hall of Duluth, GA; numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

