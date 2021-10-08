Obituary and funeral service: Penny Casper Hopper, 58, of Social Circle

Click or tap on image above for a digital memorial tribute to Penny Hopper

Penny Casper Hopper, age 58 of Social Circle, passed away on October 6, 2021. Penny was born in Monroe on November 22, 1962. She was preceded in death by her father, the late Rayburn Casper.

Surviving members of her family are her husband, Jeff Hopper; sons and daughters-in-law, Justin and Marie Hopper, Brian and Carabeth Hopper; mother, Carol Stepp Casper; sister and brother-in-law, Yvette and Dwayne Rooks; brothers, Shane Casper, Anthony Casper; granddaughters, Riley Michelle Hopper and Chloe Anne Hopper.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Blount officiating. Interment will follow to Campton United Methodist Church Cemetery.

