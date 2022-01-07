Obituary and funeral service: Philip Edward Hawkins, 65, of Loganville

Philip Edward Hawkins, age 65 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. A Private Burial will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at a later date.

Phil served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He was employed by Delta Airlines and loved to fly. Phil also loved his snakes and turtles and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband and father. Phil was preceded in death by his mother, June Williams; father, Richard Hawkins; and sister, Nancy Hawkins. He is survived by his loving wife, Amelia Hawkins of Loganville, GA; sons, Christopher Hawkins of Navarre, FL; Andrew Hawkins and Luke Hawkins, both of Loganville, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Rhonda Hawkins of FL; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family. The family will receive friends 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.