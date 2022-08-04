Obituary and funeral service: Phillip Alfred Baker, 82, of Social Circle

Phillip Alfred Baker, age 82 of Social Circle, passed away on August 2, 2022.

He was born on November 26, 1939 to the late Knox Baker and the late Margret Jenkins Baker.

Surviving are wife, Martha Ann Holland Baker; daughters, Diane Krish,

Gwynn Foster, Melanie Etheredge, and Suzanne Baker; sisters, Elaine Moon

and Kaye Callaway; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday August 5th at Harmony Baptist

Church at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Brant Callaway officiating. Interment

will follow at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Please sign the

guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

