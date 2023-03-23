Obituary and funeral service: Phillip Burton Breedlove, 63, of Monroe

Phillip Burton Breedlove, age 63 of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Moon and Rev. Marion Prather will officiate.

Phillip is survived by his parents, Walter Tribble and Myrna Robinette (Waters) Breedlove; brothers, Mark Breedlove of Monroe, Mike Breedlove of Forsyth, Preston Breedlove of Monroe; niece, Brandy Breedlove and John Fleming; nephews, Cade and Nicki, Tyler and Sissy; 3 great nieces; 1 great nephew and partner, Cassandra Sholz of Monroe.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM till 3:00 PM prior to the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Phillip Breedlove please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.