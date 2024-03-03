Obituary and funeral service: Phillip Eric Morrow, 55, of Monroe

Phillip Eric Morrow, age 55 of Monroe, passed away on February 28, 2024.

He was born on July 14, 1968 to Pamela Brown Morrow and the late Robert (Bobby) Phillip Morrow. Surviving are mother, Pam Morrow; sister, Candace Morrow Snyder; Niece, Megan Snyder Chapman.

A family graveside service will be held on Sunday March 3rd at 1:00 PM at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Service.

