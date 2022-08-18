Obituary and funeral service: Phillip Greer, 83, of Monroe

Phillip Greer, age 83 of Monroe, passed away August 16, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 3 PM in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Conner officiating.

Phillip is survived by his grandson, Bailey Greer of Monroe; half-brother and wife, Glen and Deloris Barton of Monroe; half-sister and husband, Wanda and Steve Yeatts of Athens; and mother of grandson, Lori Wood of Monroe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. The family will receive friends from 2 PM until 3 PM before the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Phillip Greer please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.