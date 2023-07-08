Obituary and funeral service: Rachel Elizabeth Studdard Lemonds, 88, of Monroe

Rachel Elizabeth Studdard Lemonds, age 88 of Monroe, passed away on June 30, 2023. She was born on March 5, 1935 in Walton County, GA to the late Anna Lou Peters Studdard and the late Claud B. Studdard. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Emory Thomas Lemonds; and her brother, the late Claud Junior Studdard.

She graduated from Social Circle High School. And she worked at Mobil Chemical in Covington for over 27 years and retired in 1990.

Surviving are, daughter and son in law, Donna and Bobby Gray; son and partner, Glenn Lemonds and Tim Shannon; grandchildren, Kasey and Dan Moore, Ryan Gray; great grandchildren, Brayden Moore and Cael Moore.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday July 11th at 2:30 PM at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Don Malcolm officiating. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.