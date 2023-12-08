Obituary and funeral service: Ralph Ayers, 97, of Loganville

Ralph Ayers, age 97 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, December 10, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Josh Ayers and Steven Ayers officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Ralph retired from the U.S. Post Office where he worked as a mail carrier. He was also an electrician and served his country honorably in the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vaneda Ayers; sons, Clinton Ayers and Kerry Ayers; parents, Hiram Arthur Ayers and Inez (Wray) Ayers; and granddaughter, Jenny Sandman. Ralph is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Rhonda and Robert Johnson of Daphne, AL; daughters-in-law, Connie Ayers of Loganville, GA, and Debbie Ayers of Clarksville, GA; grandchildren, David Ayers of Carrollton, GA, Christy Ayers of Carrollton, GA, Phillip Ayers of MA; Josh and Sarah Ayers of Bethlehem, GA, Rebecca Ayers of Loganville, GA, Steven Ayers of Loganville, GA; great grandchildren, Julia Mueller, Emma Mueller, Samantha Ayers, Tyler Ayers, Kaylie Ayers, Lanie Ayers, and Macie Ayers.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

