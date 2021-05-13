Obituary and funeral service: Randall Pittman ‘Randy’ Rawlins, 65, of Loganville

Randall Pittman “Randy” Rawlins, age 65 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 16, 2021 in the Snellville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Derek Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow at Snellville Historical Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM prior to the service. Randy was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Loganville and was previously employed by Kroger. He was preceded in death by parents, Sanford and Clara Rawlins. Randy is survived by his brother, James Rawlins of Loganville; sister-in-law, Polly Rawlins of Lawrenceville; niece, Michele Kriegel; nephew, Matthew Rawlins; great-nieces, Tami Rawlins and Laura Tyndall; great-nephew, John Eric Tyndall, III; great-great-nephew, Trevor Rawlins; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

