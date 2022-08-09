Obituary and funeral service: Randy Wright, 91, of Monroe

Randy Wright, age 91 of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 PM on Thursday, August 11, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Military Honors. Rev. Brant Callaway will officiate. Committal Service will be held at 2:30 PM following funeral service at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, 3700 Stone Mountain Hwy, Snellville, GA 30039.

Randy was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and was a Staff Sgt. during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from Nabisco with 37 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel James and Helen Ruth (Robbinet) Wright. Randy is survived by his loving wife, Janice Wright of Monroe; children, Sandra and Ricky Duran of Monroe, James Alton and Cindy Garmon of Loganville, David Garmon of Monroe; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5 PM till 8 PM on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.