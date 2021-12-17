Obituary and funeral service: Ray Broach, 66, of Monroe

Ray Broach, age 66 of Monroe, passed away December 16, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2 PM in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Widmer officiating.

Ray was retired from the Monroe Housing Authority. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jones Alton Broach and Dorothy Fay Hataway Broach. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Pam Broach; son and daughter-in-law, Shannon & Jill Broach; son, Steven Broach; grandchildren, Tyson Broach, Lee Broach, Luke Broach & Lane Broach, all of Monroe.

The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM on Sunday before the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Ray Broach please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.