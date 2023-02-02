Obituary and funeral service: Ray Louis Flowers, 87, of Loganville

Ray Louis Flowers, age 87, of Loganville, GA., passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Audrey Flowers; his loving and devoted wife, Sheila; brother, James; sisters, Ellen, Frances, Leon and Marie. He is survived by his sons, Kenny Flowers (Anita), Steven Flowers (Susannah); sisters, Ann Mewborn and Mae Finnell; grandchildren, Crystal (Michael), Brittney (Grant), Brett, Kevin (Kim), Ashley (Fiancé Richard), Christian (Kristen), Brooke (Jeremy); great grandchildren, Malachi, Micah, Asher, Juliana, Graham, Brooks, Hollis, Hayden, Savannah, Summer, Raylan, Nolan, Mason and Dean.



Ray was proud of his service in the US Army, he retired after 37 years of dedicated service with GA. Power. He has enjoyed his hobbies of hunting, fishing and golfing as well as spending time with his family.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of Ray Louis Flowers will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.