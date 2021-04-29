Obituary and funeral service: Ray Sheppard, 72, of Loganville

Ray Sheppard age 72 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. A graveside service will be held 1:30 PM, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens, Lawrenceville, with Preacher Tommy Jordan officiating.

Ray was a retired Lieutenant with the DeKalb County Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Jenny Sheppard; mother & father-in-law, Mary & Pop Garrett, and brother-in-law, David Daniel.

Ray is survived by his wife, Elaine Garrett Sheppard; daughter & son-in-law, Stacy & Charlie Middlebrooks; grandson, Garrett Middlebrooks; granddaughter, Chloe Middlebrooks; sister, Brenda Daniel; and many other loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Ray’s name at https://wish.org/georgia. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.