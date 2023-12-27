Obituary and funeral service: Raymond Eugene Harper, 83, of Perry (formerly of Monroe)

Raymond Eugene Harper, age 83 of Perry, formerly of Monroe, passed away on December 22, 2023. He was born in Walton County on November 6, 1940 to the late Dorothy Woods Harper and the late Paul Harper. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Linda Lawless Harper.

Surviving are daughter and son in law, Patty and Mike Therrell; son, Michael Harper; sister, Sarita Stovall; 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday December 28th at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Box officiating. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

