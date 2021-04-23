Obituary and funeral service: Raymond H. Elliott II, 61, of Loganville

Raymond H. Elliott II, 61, of Loganville, Georgia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 16, 2021.

Ray was born on August 22, 1959 in Decatur, GA. He was the only son of Raymond and Charlotte Elliott. Ray was the youngest of six children, and was well loved by family, friends, co-workers and acquaintances.

Ray had many accomplishments in his life; but his most important role was that of husband, provider and fierce protector of his family. Ray and his beloved wife, Tricia, were married on October 14, 1989 in Atlanta, Georgia. From their love came his greatest joys, two beautiful daughters, Megan and Morgan, and their precious granddaughter, Eden.

Ray Elliott loved God, his country and his community. His love for this country led Ray to serve 4 years in the United States Air Force from 1980 to 1984. That love of community led him to the Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department, where he served from April, 1980 until his retirement in December, 2008 as Battalion Chief.

Ray recently became Chief of Stone Mountain Park Department of Public Safety. He began his career at the park in 1979, when he was 19 years old. Ray had a heart to serve people and was passionate about his career. He proudly served the public for 42 years. Ray acquired his private pilot’s license and flew with former Chief Chuck Kelley as helicopter co-pilot for years. Ray spent countless hours teaching CPR and training officers. He inspired those around him to excellence in life and in their work. Ray’s relationship with The Lord Jesus Christ is his life’s testimony and truly made Ray Elliott an accomplished, humble leader. He was a faithful member of his home church, Charismatic Christian Center in Monroe, Georgia, where he and his wife have attended since 2011.

Ray is survived by his wife of 31.5 years, Tricia, their daughters, Megan and Morgan, and their granddaughter, Eden; his 5 sisters: Bonnie Berryhill, Simpsonville, SC; Annette (Bill) Bartram, Pittsburgh, PA; Linda Espiritu, Oxford, GA; Pam (Mike) Newton, Jonesboro, GA; and Sandy (Jim) Fincher, Marietta, GA; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-grand nieces and great-grand nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Charlotte Elliott; two brothers-in-law and two nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road Loganville. The memorial service for Raymond H. Elliott II is May 1, 2021 at Loganville First Baptist Church, 680 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Corinth Memorial Gardens, 685 Hwy. 81S, Loganville immediately following funeral service.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the education fund of Eden Elliott, Ray’s granddaughter, at any Wells Fargo Bank, Account #3491919761. The family expresses their hearts’ gratitude to each of you for your love, prayers and support during this most difficult time.

