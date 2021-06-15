Obituary and funeral service: Regina Ann ‘Ginny’ Clark, 53, of Social Circle

Regina Ann “Ginny” Clark, age 53, of Social Circle, passed away on June 11, 2021. She was born in Walton County on August 19, 1967 to the late Wanda Link Brown and the late Fredrick William Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Clark of Social Circle; daughters and son-in-law, Ashley and Lee Wood of Social Circle, Casey Clark of Social Circle; sister, Tammy Williams of Buckhead; brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Tammy Brown of Covington; grandchild, Skyler Clark, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Meadows Funeral Home from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.