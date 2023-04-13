Obituary and funeral service: Rex Eddy Wilks, 72, of Monroe

Rex Eddy Wilks, age 72 of Monroe, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2023 surrounded by loved ones.

Rex was born in Enterprise, Alabama on May 22, 1950 to the late Jerrel and Roland Wilks. Rex grew up in Columbus, Georgia before eventually settling in Snellville, Georgia with his loving wife Ann to raise their two daughters. Before retirement Rex worked for 19 years at Delta Airlines where he was respected and beloved by many. Rex was also an avid sports enthusiast, fisherman and an amazing cook. Above all, he was a dedicated family man and loved being “Papa” to his four adoring grandchildren.

Surviving members of the family are his devoted wife, Ann Wilks; daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa “Missy” and Brian Shore, Bridget Marie and Matthew Blake; sister, Linda Vickery; brothers and sister-in-law, Joey Wilks, Ronnie and Melanie Wilks; grandchildren, Allison Paige Shore, Hannah Lynn Blake, Emma Claire Blake and Carter Matthew Blake.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be held afterwards in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 2:00 PM with Steven Steinhilber officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

