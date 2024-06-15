Obituary and funeral service: Richard Baumann, 77, of Monroe

Richard Baumann, age 77 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 4 PM at Monroe First Methodist Church, 400 S. Broad Street, Monroe, GA 30655 with Pastor John Purrington and Pastor Dane Wagner officiating.

An inurnment will take place at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Rich was a Veteran of the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He retired from AT&T after 36 years of service and was a member of Monroe First Methodist Church. He was an avid carpenter and gifted builder, “Mr. Fix it”.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Virginia (Sigault) Baumann. Rich is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sandra (Jenkins) Baumann; son and daughter-in-law, Erik (Ashley) Baumann; daughter and spouse, Lori (Catherine) Baumann; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly (Paul) Radich; grandchildren, Aiden Radich, Parker Radich, Ryder Radich, Mirren Baumann; sister and brother-in-law, Jean (Scott) Amorosso; sister-in-law, Janet Baumann; nieces, Jennifer Levy and Joyce Ribaudo.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Monroe First Methodist Church Youth and Senior Program, 400 South Broad Street, Monroe, GA 30655.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.



All flowers need to be delivered to the church

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Richard Baumann please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

