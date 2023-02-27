Obituary and funeral service: Richard Carter, Jr., 88, of Loganville

Richard Carter, Jr., age 88, of Loganville, passed away of February 23, 2023. He was born on September 23,1934 to the late Ann Elizabeth Cooper and Richard Carter, Sr. He was preceded in death by his step-daughter, the late Sherry Phillips and sons, the late Mike Carter, the late Tom Carter, and the late Chris Carter.

Surviving are wife, Eloise Carter; daughters, Marguerite Nelson, Beth Fullard, Elise Clark and Erin Carter Hill; sons: Richard A. Carter III; step-son: Joey Phillips; 22 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 4th at 2:00 pm at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.