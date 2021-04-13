Obituary and funeral service: Richard Conklin, 49, of Loganville

Richard Conklin, age 49 of Loganville, GA passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 17, 2021 in the Stateroom of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Snellville.

Richard was a member of Snellville United Methodist Church. He was a former volunteer fireman in Poughkeepsie, NY and a former manager of Red Lobster in metro Atlanta. Richard was an Alabama football fan. He was preceded in death by his sister, Christine Scutt. Richard is survived by his parents, William and Shirley Ann Conklin, Jr. of Loganville; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Matt Robinson of Loganville; brother-in-law, Tim Scutt of Cumming; nieces and nephews, Jessica, Craig, Nick and Rebecca. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.

