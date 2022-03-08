Obituary and funeral service: Richard Merle Loften, 88, of Loganville

Richard Merle Loften, born July 6, 1933, passed away at 88 years of age on Friday, March 4, 2022, peacefully in his home. He resided for the last 20 years on Spring Valley Drive, Loganville, GA.

Richard was born in Paragould, AR, and lived his life there until joining the Navy. He mother was Zula Merle Loften and his father was Glenn Loften. Richard had one brother, Joseph Loften from Paragould, AR. Richard married Emma Nell Gwyn and they had two children, Linda Loften Gregg, and Ricky Loften. Richard graduated from Oklahoma City University with a Bachelor of Science degree. He was employed by Western Electric which later became AT&T, from which he retired. For almost 50 years, Richard was an avid aviation enthusiast and spent much of his free time flying and servicing his airplanes. He is also survived by his longtime partner, Kay Jowers, his daughter, Linda and son, Ricky; as well as his grandchildren, Nathan; Elizabeth and Elijah Gregg.

The family had a private viewing on Sunday, March 6, 2022, followed by a Celebration of Life at his home in Loganville. Richard had requested to be cremated. Richard lived a long happy life with a large group of friends and his family close by. He was always quick to offer help to friends, family, and strangers. He often picked up hitchhikers needing a ride and was generous with his time and his finances.

