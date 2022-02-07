Obituary and funeral service: Richard ‘Rick’ Harris Bazemore, 64, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Rick Bazemore

Richard (Rick) Harris Bazemore, age 64, of Social Circle, passed away on February 1, 2022. He was born in Fulton County on May 5, 1957 to Elizabeth (Betsy) Bazemore and the late Frank Anderson Bazemore.

He was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a faithful servant of God, known by all to be kind, fun, and fiercely devoted to his loved ones. He enjoyed life, loved good food, admired nature, and lived for adventure.

He was also a talented musician who enjoyed singing and playing music. He owned his own piano tuning and repair business, Pianos in Tune, LLC. Throughout his life he served as Interim Minister of Music at the First Baptist Church of Avondale Estates; Minister of Music and Senior Adults at the First Baptist Church of Covington; Minister of Music at Audubon Park Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee; Minister of Music, Youth, and Senior Adults at Hardwick Baptist Church in Milledgeville; Minister of Music and Youth at the First Baptist Church of Centerville. He was a past member of the Sons of Jubal singing group. Rick graduated from Warner Robins High School. He attended Georgia College and graduated from the University of Georgia. He obtained a Master’s degree from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Rick is survived by his loving wife, Robin Lindsey Bazemore of Social Circle; mother, Elizabeth (Betsy)Bazemore of Warner Robins; sister, Karen Bazemore Hill of Florence, Alabama; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Pam Bazemore of Warner Robins; and nieces and nephews: Lindsey Adams, Hannah Bokor, Kathleen Bokor, Janna Cole Koppert, Kelli Cole Staudt, Christie Pelton, Daniel Adams, Joshua Bokor, and Tom Bazemore.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Meadows Funeral Home from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The funeral service will take place on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 3:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Monroe with Rev. Todd Ware officiating. Interment will be Monday, February 7, 2022 at Zeta Cemetery in Tennille, Georgia.

